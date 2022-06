Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Currently, TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's marriage is the hot topic of discussion. It is being rumoured that not all is well in their paradise as Charu has deleted all his posts from her social media account. She even posted a video talking about how their daughter is celebrating father's day with her mother. Their baby is 7-months old. They got married in 2019 and within a short span of time rumours have it that they are headed for a divorce. Though there is no confirmation on it yet. On that note, here's looking at other celebrity couples and their short-lived marriages.