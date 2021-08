Taapse Pannu

Not very long ago, the news of Taapsee Pannu getting replaced in Pati, Patni Aur Woh had left everyone shocked. Instead of Taapsee, Bhumi Pednekar was brought on-board. She had also opened up about the same and stated that she had cleared her dates for the film. Your time is money. You don't block a person's time and then say 'No, someone else is doing it'. People who did it had to somewhere take the responsibility or throw it back at me, Taapsee was quoted saying.