Image credit: Google

Amitabh Bachchan

At the age of 79, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has movies like Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai, Project K, and The Intern remake lined up. He also hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati and features in many advertisements. Reportedly, he is one of the highest tax payers in Bollywood. According to some reports, he paid Rs. 70 crores as tax for the financial year 2018- 19. Well, he is known as megastar, so of course his tax will be mega.