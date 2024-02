Jaya Bachchan's personal net worth

As per a report by India Today, an election affidavit has been filed by actress-politician Jaya Bachchan and she has shown her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs. 1,63,56,190. Also Read - This Ramayana actor replaces Amitabh Bachchan to play Dashrath in the Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari film?