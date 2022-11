Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It was in 2017 when Priyanka lost her pet named Brando. She always made it a point to spend time with Brando whenever she was in Mumbai. Brando often accompanied Priyanka to shoots. Brando was alive for 14 years, as PeeCee had written a post about her dog. In the same, she had mentioned about Brando arriving at her home in a basket and giving her good memories. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya to visit Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Salaar poised to beat KGF 2-Kantara and more