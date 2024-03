Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Indian Street Premier League match

Amitabh Bachchan was seen at the Indian Street Premier League match in the city. He along with son Abhishek Bachchan were watching the game intently. This came as a shock as everyone was worried about reports of his hospitalization. Reports said he underwent angioplasty at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. It seems it was for a clot in the veins.