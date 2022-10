Why Amitabh Bachchan still is and will remain the ‘megastar’

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday every year is a hugely synonymous event not only for the film industry, but also for the entire country in general such is his fan-following till date. It’s not for nothing after all that Amitabh Bachchan is hailed as the ‘megastar’ of Bollywood till date. And this birthday is doubly special for all the legions of Big B fans as he clocks in 80 years. So, with the momentous occasion upon us, let’s stroll down memory lane and see what truly makes Amitabh the megastar of Bollywood.