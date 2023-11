Amitabh Bachchan gifts Shweta Bachchan Nanda his Prateeksha bungalow

There are reports that Big B has gifted his 50 crore Prateeksha bungalow to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The megastar registered his first bungalow in his daughter Shweta’s name on November 8 and paid the stamp duty of Rs 50 lakh for the same. Amitabh stayed in this house with his parents, Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.