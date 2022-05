Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan – Tere Naam

Being an actor is surely not an easy task. One has to put a lot of hard in getting the role right. Also, accidents are nothing new on the sets. Many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more actors almost died while shooting for their movies. Well, let’s talk about an experience that was faced by Salman on the sets of Tere Naam. Reportedly, the actor had to walk on railway track and he was so involved in the scene that he didn’t realise that there was a train coming from behind. A co-star pushed him away on the other side of the track at the right time.