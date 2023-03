Goodbye

Goodbye is a heart-touching family drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandana, Sunil Grover, and others. The movie follows the events a family undergoes after the untimely demise of their mother and how they help each other overcome personal differences. Goodbye marks the Bollywood debut movie of south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Vikas Bahl the movie was released last year in October and is now available on Netflix.