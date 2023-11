Ranbir Kapoor made a special uncut diamond customised band for Alia Bhatt

Reportedly the actor gifted his wife a customised band that has 8 uncut diamonds along with a rock on her finger. It is also said that the house where the couple got married belongs to both and it's worth around 50 crore. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Aaradhya's birthday with Jaya Bachchan and family, unseen video puts feud rumours to rest