Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Tears of Joy

He had written that he could not hold back his tears when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya got negative test for COVID-19 and were to be discharged home. As we know, all of them got infected except Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan is the highest earning member in his family; beats Aishwarya and Abhishek by a huge margin