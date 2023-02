Happy Birthday Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday as she turns a year older. The veteran actress made her acting debut in 1983 with Betaab featuring opposite Sunny Deol. She was highly appreciated for her impeccable acting skills. In her career spanning 40 years, she has worked in several movies collaborating with renowned filmmakers and actors. In 4 decades she has received various accolades including Filmfare Awards and IIFA Awards. On her birthday we have listed a few of her best movies.