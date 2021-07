Queens of 80s

Bollywood actresses from the 80s have ruled hearts back then. They have given some brilliant performances and left us all surprised with their beautiful looks. Actresses like Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raj and others continue to perform even today. Even today, their performances are just brilliant and these ladies have aged like fine wine. Their beautiful looks set hearts on fire even today. Hence, we thought of bringing some pretty pictures of these veteran actresses.