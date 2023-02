Bollywood actresses who worked with father-son Dharmendra and Sunny Deol

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol make a perfect father-son duo. They have worked with many actresses in films but there have been times when both have romanced the same actresses in different movies. The pair has played loved interest with top actresses from the industry. Take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have shared screen with both father Dharmendra and son Sunny Deol.