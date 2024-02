Amy Jackson raises temperatures on Valentine's Day

Amy Jackson has won us over with her latest pics on Instagram. The actress wore a body-hugging tomato red dress from the label David Koma London. The actress is being styled by Sukirti Grover for the same. Amy Jackson flaunted her long legs in the gown that had cut outs. The detail on the neck added to the fervour of the day. Crakk trailer has been loved by all action movie lovers in India.