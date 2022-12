Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are engaged

Mukesh Ambani and Tina Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anant Ambani. They first exchanged rings at Nathdwara and then a party was held at Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia. The happy couple was joined by many Bollywood personalities to celebrate their big day. Orhan Awatramani shared inside pictures from the celebrations and it looks like it was a fun evening. Take a look.