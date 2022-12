Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement Party: Celebs attend the do

Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant got engaged today in Rajasthan. The youngest Ambani is also taken and none other than a gorgeous beauty Radhika Merchant. The two of them have arrived in Mumbai and a grand party is being hosted right now by the Ambanis at Antilla. The Antilla is all decked. Dhol and music have been arranged and it is as grand as any Ambani party! Various celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and more have joined the newly engaged duo Anant and Radhika in the celebrations.