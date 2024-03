Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: DeepVeer, Vickat break internet by posing together

Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant along with their families and their friends, Bollywood celebs, Cricketers, athletes, political figures and businessmen from all across the globe are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to celebrate their union. Today morning, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew down to Jamnagar. And now, their picture with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is going viral. They are breaking the internet and how! It is from today's event, W walk in the Wildside. Let's check out some more pictures...