Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others reach Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's fun-filled pre-wedding festivities came to an end on March 3. The events were organised in Jamnagar and a lot of celebrities from Jamnagar were a part of it. The Bachchan family too made its presence felt at the event. It was only on the third day that Amitabh Bachchan along with his entire family flew down to Jamnagar to be a part of Ambani celebration. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhisek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Agastya Nanda showed up on March 3 while Navya Naveli Nanda was a part of the festivities since day one. Amidst all the family feud rumours, the Bachchans managed to put up a united front.