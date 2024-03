Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor exit Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have come to an end. The affair lasted for three-long days with many events and activities planned for the guests. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who share a great bond with Ambanis were a part of the event. The couple took along their little angel Raha Kapoor. Some of her pictures from the event went viral on social media. Now, as the trio made an exit from Jamnagar, paparazzi got to capture Raha Kapoor along with her parents. She filled our morning with cuteness and these pictures are unmissable.