A look inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the talk of the town. The pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and extravagant affair has caught everyone's attention. Last evening, a cocktail bash was held where international singer Rihanna gave a rocking performance. Radhika and Anant looked the happiest and so did the family members. Radhika Merchant wore a gorgeous Versace gown which was previously made for Blake Lively. Anant Ambani went for all formal look. Here are pictures from the fun evening.