Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities are keeping everyone glued to social media. All the pictures and videos from the big event are grabbing the attention. There is a celebrity galore in Jamnagar as whose who from the industry is making presence felt at the Ambani event. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gone all out to provide all the guests with an experience that will be remembered for years to come. Here's looking at times when they proved that they are the best saas-sasur ever.