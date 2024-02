Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding latest updates

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant are going to tie the knot this weekend. A big fat Indian wedding will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Now that we are inching close to D-Day, there are lots of updates that are coming up every minute. Let's have a look at the same in this photo gallery...