Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday sizzles in her latest photoshoot

Ananya Panday has completed 3 years of her acting career and she has become one of the popular star kids in the industry. Though she is yet to make a significant mark, she has definitely managed to impress the fashion police within a short span of time. She has now added a regal touch to her never-before-seen bikini avatar and it will surely leave you gasping for breath. Take a look.