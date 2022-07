Actresses in neon

It’s not everybody that can pull off neon but some of our actresses do it with far better results than others. It requires a combination of confidence, grace, poise, the right anatomy and no shortage of guts, and these beauties seem to have all these traits in abundance because whenever they wear neon, they slay their looks like queen. Check out Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin and more actresses who sizzle in bold neon outfits…