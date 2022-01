Image credit: Instagram

Ishaan-Ananya gets strict diktat from parents

Seeing the hullabaloo around their personal lives, Ishaan and Ananya's parents seem to have issued a strict diktat on them. Ishaan and Ananya would visit each others' house and their parents are quite aware of their fondness for each other. However, given the fact that they are quite young and have just started out in the industry, they want Ishaan and Ananya to focus on their career more. Since there's a lot of press on their personal lives, it may shift the focus from their professional lives.