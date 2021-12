Funny hottie

Ananya Panday has uploaded a bunch of pics in a scorching-white monokini, and needless to say, her fans are going to be mighty impressed. However, that’s not all that grabs attention. Said scorching-white monokini comes draped in a netted outer layer, reminiscent of the same nets that fruit sellers place their wares in or, if we may, very reminiscent of one of Urfi Javed’s latest fashion choices, for which she has been massively trolled (not that we’re justifying the trolling, just reporting it). Ananya has proved to be quite prudent though, getting ahead of the trolls before they pounce on her, with a wonderful self-deprecating caption that more than does the job.