Ananya Panday was asked to get b**b job

Ananya Panday in one of her interactions had revealed that how she was asked to fill up a little and get a b**b job done. She said, As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight.'