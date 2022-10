Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday on copying Khole Kardashian

Ananya Panday made a revelation about her childhood and how she has grown up around her mom and papa abusing and using the F word frequently. Netizens then dig up the scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Khloe Kardashian is seen uttering similar lines, My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my names was F**k.”