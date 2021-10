Image credit: Instagram

Happy Birthday, Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey made headlines even before she entered Bollywood, ofcourse for being Chunky Panday's daughter. But her innocence did more magic than being just a starkid. She has been quite popular on social media even before she made her debut in Bollywood. And now she is one of the leading ladies in the younger crop of actors. As Ananya turns 22 today, we take a look at her amazing transformation over the years that will surely leave with a smile on your face.