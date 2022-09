Ananya Panday was dating two men at the same time?

Star kids always grab attention. They are making it to the news all the time and when they turn into Bollywood actors, they are in the news a lot more. Their personal lives too get a lot of footage. So here's looking at star kids who are in the news because of their love/dating lives. Ananya Panday is in the news as Karan Johar alleged on Koffee With Karan 7 that she dated two men at a time! Yes, he did that. But her mother Maheep Kapoor clarified that she didn't date two men but she broke up with her boyfriend as she had eyes on two. Netizens are guessing Maheep was talking about Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Deverakonda.