Ananya Panday in a black bold shimmer

The young glam and gorgeous Ananya Panday had recently won praises for her 'mature' performance in 'Gehraiyaan', showing immense growth as an actor. But besides her acting, she is always making heads turn with her fashion. The actress is known for often breaking the internet with her looks and style. If anybody knows how to up the glam game, it’s her, especially in black. Here is looking at her best 5 recent looks, that will really make you want to go bold in black Ananya really made heads turn when she stepped out in this shimmering black dress, with a bodysuit lining under a shimmer net gown split from the middle, becoming the talk of the town overnight. It also got a stamp of approval from a leading fashion critic.