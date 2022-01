Image credit: Instagram

5 relationship signs that were pretty obvious but went unnoticed

Dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Their recent New Year trip to Rajasthan has added more fuel to the fire. The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport after they returned. According to reports, it is now being said Ananya and Ishaan are in a serious relationship and they reportedly want to keep it quiet. However, this is not the first time that Ananya and Ishaan gave away hints about their love affair. In the past, there have been certain instances where the two spilled some obvious relationship signs which went unnoticed. Take a look.