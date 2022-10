Ananya Panday yoga outfit spotting

Ananya Panday has amassed a lot of fans in her short stint so far in cinema, but besides her film roles, much of her fan-base has been accumulated courtesy her hot looks, more often than not, off camera. Recently, Ananya Panday gave us another great view of why she’s so desired by her admirers and frequently clicked by the paps, when the Dream Girl 2 actress was spotted shortly after an intense yoga session in hot shorts and a cyberpunk t-shirt.