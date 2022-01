Image credit: Instagram

Divas and their oomph factor!

'I am sexy and I know it...' This song instantly plays in our minds when we see some of the Bollywood divas. We all know that divas put in a lot of efforts to stay slim and trim. And of course, they are all fashion forward, some more than the rest. It is not every woman's cup of tea to flaunt a bodycon dress with grace but our Bollywood divas do it with utmost confidence. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and others are a PRO when it comes to slipping into bodycon dresses and pulling off sexy poses. Scroll on.