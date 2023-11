Ananya Panday gets help from Gauri Khan to design her new home

Ananya Panday recently got a new, her own home in the city. The actress revealed the same on the occasion of Dhanteras. Ananya has now revealed that she got her dream home designed by none other than Badshah's begum, Gauri Khan. She shared a couple of pictures online and penned a heartfelt note thanking Gauri for helping her out. No one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me, you’re the best, love you!!! (sic) she wrote in the caption.