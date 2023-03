Image credit: Reddit

Ananya Panday

Bollywood stars are always under the scanner. At times they make it to the headlines for wrong reasons. Recently, Ananya Panday hit headlines as a picture of her smoking went viral. A reddit user shared a picture that shows Ananya Panday smoking at cousin Alanna Panday's wedding bash. A lot of reactions are coming in on this picture. Here's looking at other celebs who created quite a stir with their smoking pictures.