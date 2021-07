Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday's friends console her on her grandmother's death

Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away on Saturday, July 10. Ananya Panday, who had stepped out for work commitments, rushed to her grandmother's house after she got the news of her demise. Seema Khan was seen consoling Ananya at her grandmother's funeral. Her friends Ishaan Khatter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others were seen visiting the Panday residence on Sunday to console the grieving family members.