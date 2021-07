Pretty as ever

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most popular faces of the Telugu film industry. The actress has done hit films like Rangasthalam, Kshanam, Winner and so on. Anasuya Bharadwaj has an enviable line-up of movies like Pushpa, Acharya and Khiladi in her kitty. She is also making her debut in Malayalam movies with Bheeshma Parvam. In her caption, she wrote, “Self worth comes from within….don’t rely on others to validate you.”