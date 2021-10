Image credit: Instagram

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

It is raining babies in the industry and new celeb parents are enjoying the happiest phase of their lives. Recently, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their second bundle of joy, a son. Angad stole a kiss from Neha right after she delivered the baby at the hospital. The pictures are going viral on social media. Let's take a look at other celeb couples who recently embraced parenthood and set the internet abuzz with their mushy pictures.