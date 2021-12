Image credit: Google

Statement on Abhay Deol

Anil Kapoor, is one of the most loved actors we have. As he turns a year older (or should we say younger?) today, here’s a look at the rare times she was embroiled in controversies. On a Koffe With Karan episode, Anil had said that Abhay Deol ‘needs help’. When Karan asked in what way, Anil was quick to reply, in every way! There's something terribly wrong with the guy. Reacting to this, Abhay had said, He's right about me doing all the wrong things. Aisha is the biggest proof of that. And yes I do need help. Help not getting affected by people like him. He's a waste of my time. For the unversed, Aisha also starred Sonam and didn’t do well at the box office.