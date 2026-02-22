Anil Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Stars who reinvented themselves as action heroes

1/7





Stars who embraced high-octane action There was a time when names like Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan used to create an image of romance, drama, or different kinds of characters in the minds of people. These actors played a variety of roles in their long careers, but they were not seen as full-fledged action heroes.

Reason for reinvention In the last few years, Indian cinema changed, and these actors also decided to present their screen image in a new way. They chose such big projects, which made his new identity, and the audience accepted it with full enthusiasm.

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar Anil Kapoor has always been known for his energy and impressive screen presence. He has done action roles before, but in Subedaar, his style looks completely different and more serious. In the film, he plays the role of a retired soldier who is forced by circumstances to re-enter the battlefield. Even at the age of 69, his dedication and physical hard work show that he does not want to just rely on his old image, but is proving himself in a new form.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Jawan Shah Rukh Khan has been called the king of romance for a long time. But Pathaan, which came out in 2023, changed his image. In this film, he played the role of a strong and dangerous action hero, which was very much liked by the audience. After this, his action avatar was seen as even more impressive in Jawan. Now his upcoming film King is also being seen as a big action project, from which it is clear that he has made a strong place in this genre.

Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and Kalki At the beginning of his career, Amitabh Bachchan was known as the Angry Young Man. In later years, he played more dramatic and emotional roles. But in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, he played the role of Guruji, which involved both action and mystery. After this, in Kalki 2898 AD, he surprised everyone by playing the role of Ashwatthama. Even at the age of over 80, he proved that age is no barrier for him by taking an active part in action scenes.

Kamal Haasan in Vikram Kamal Haasan has always been known for his different and experimental roles. But Vikram took his image to a new level. In this film, he played the role of an undercover agent who takes on his enemies in an extremely harsh and dangerous manner. This character showed the audience his new look and established him as a strong action star again.

