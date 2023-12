Animal box office update: Ranbir Kapoor's new movie has been declared as a blockbuster hit

On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga made it to the theatres. The film brought a tsunami at the box office. Though there was a massive hype around the film but the massive box office success has come as a pleasant surprise to all. Animal has been declared as a blockbuster hit and is now almost on par with the biggest hits of 2023 like Jawan, Pathaan and more. By the end of day 4, Animal has crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore with its worldwide collection.