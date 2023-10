Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Today, the song of Animal Hua Main was released. It is a superb song composed by Pritam who is a regular with Ranbir Kapoor. Fans are in awe of the chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor. Both look perfectly in the boundless love that Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems to have envisaged. This has come as a surprise. People are happy that Parineeti Chopra did not take on the movie.