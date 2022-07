Image credit: Google

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film was announced last year on 1st January, and was slated to release this year. But, it got delayed and currently the shooting of the film is going on. Recently, a couple of pictures from the sets were leaked online.