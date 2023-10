Ranbir Kapoor called drunk by netizens

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor has been trolled more than once for his alleged drunken look. The handsome actor was trolled and called drunk when he got clicked in his car while he was waiting at the airport to receive Alia Bhatt.