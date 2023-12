Ranbir Kapoor's Vijay from Animal gets called out for toxicity

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is running in theatres right now. Animal is getting a rave response from the fans. However, some have called out the movie and the misogyny and toxicity in it towards women. (spoiler ahead) Ranbir Kapoor's Vijay talks about menstrual pain, killing people who hurt family members and more which has been labelled as toxic. Ranbir claims Vijay is an alpha male and hence, the best man to exist. However, some netizens do not agree with this alpha male and have listed a few characters on Reddit that they would love to have or idolise as their partners.