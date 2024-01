Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were one of the first to arrive. The superstar looked dapper in a charcoal grey waistcoat and matching pants. He teamed it with a black blazer made of velvet. Ranbir Kapoor looked very handsome. Animal has made more than Rs 500 crores at the global box office.