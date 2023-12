Animal: Tripti Dimri talks about the 'lick my shoes' scene with Ranbir Kapoor; says 'You shouldn't judge your character'

Tripti shared that while they were doing the scenes, they had many conversations around it. However, she believes that one has to look at the character as a character. One has to humanize the characters they are playing. Everyone has a good, bad and ugly side. She said that she as Tripti would not go and lick someone's shoes. She added that she would be offended if someone told her this but for Zoya, she did it because Zoya is not Tripti. Zoya has her own reasons to do it. She further added that when you sign a project, one has to believe in the director and do the job with honesty. If one is doing the scene half-heartedly or judging your character on-screen, you cannot do the scenes well. She added that this is taught even in your acting classes that one should not judge the character they are playing. She said that even if the character is killing someone or abusing their parents, one has to believe in the character. She said, "As an actor, if I am given a scene, I will do anything and everything to convince myself that this is right for my character."